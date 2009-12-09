Exxon: The Natural Gas Mega-Trend Starts Today

Believe it or not, oil is set to become less and less important relative to other sources of energy going forward.

While the last few decades have been all about access to the best oil reserves, the next few decades will be about something new — access to natural gas.

As Exxon argues, natural gas is set to become the world’s second most important energy source…

And Americans are uniquely positioned to get ahead of it.

The Natural Gas Mega-Trend Starts Today >>>

Don't Miss…

title=”Don’t Miss…”

content=”Sourced via a presentation from Exxon Mobil Corporation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Energy Conference, Wednesday, November 18, 2009.

Can’t figure out why natural gas remains so cheap? Check out Why Natural Gas Investors Are Getting Screwed.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae85e200000000000ca01a4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

