Exxon: Here's Why We Love XTO

This morning, Exxon (XOM) announced that it’s spending $41 billion to acquire XTO Energy (XTO), a major player in natural gas and unconventional shale.
The move was somewhat telegraphed by a major presentation Exxon made explaining why it was bullish on natural gas.
Here’s how Exxon explains why XTO Energy is the prefect company to make its play.
