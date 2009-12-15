Exxon: Here's Why We Love XTO

John Carney

This morning, Exxon (XOM) announced that it’s spending $41 billion to acquire XTO Energy (XTO), a major player in natural gas and unconventional shale.

The move was somewhat telegraphed by a major presentation Exxon made explaining why it was bullish on natural gas.

Here’s how Exxon explains why XTO Energy is the prefect company to make its play.

Check it out–>

The Basic Terms

Why We Love XTO

What The Heck Is XTO Anyway?

Where XTO Resources Are

We're All Over The World

Unconventional Acreage

All Your Base Belongs To Us

We're Ready For Production Growth

Unconventional Resources

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

Here's The Bottom Line

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.