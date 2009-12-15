Exxon: Here's Why We Love XTO

This morning, Exxon (XOM) announced that it’s spending $41 billion to acquire XTO Energy (XTO), a major player in natural gas and unconventional shale.



The move was somewhat telegraphed by a major presentation Exxon made explaining why it was bullish on natural gas.

Here’s how Exxon explains why XTO Energy is the prefect company to make its play.

Check it out–>

The Basic Terms Why We Love XTO What The Heck Is XTO Anyway? Where XTO Resources Are We're All Over The World Unconventional Acreage All Your Base Belongs To Us We're Ready For Production Growth Unconventional Resources Key Financial and Operating Metrics Here's The Bottom Line

