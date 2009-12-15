Exxon: Here's Why We Just Spent $41 Billlion On Natural Gas

Here’s a great example of a company sticking its money where its mouth is.



This morning, Exxon (XOM) announced that it’s spending $41 billion to acquire XTO Energy (XTO), a major player in natural gas and unconventional shale.

This announcement comes just a few days after the company made a major presentation about the natural gas, and how its era had arrived.

So, longsuffering natural gas bulls, your moment may have finally arrived!

See why here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.