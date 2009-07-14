Exxon Gets Into The Algae Business

The 5 reasons why utilities are building solar plants. [Earth2Tech]

Sarah Palin rails against cap and trade in an editorial. [WaPo]

Volvo is testing Enerdel batteries for plug-ins. [Indy Star]

Make the battery swappable in electric cars, and people will be more interested in buying them. [CNET]

Wal-Mart is working labelling each product it sells with a “sustainability index”. [The Big Money]

China’s renewable energy industry grows through protectionism. [NYT]

LDK solar acquires 70% of Solar Green Tech. an Italian solar integrator. [Press Release]

Suntech Power gets 1.8 GW worth of Chinese orders. [Reuters]

Profile of Nitol, a Russian solar company. [BusinessWeek]

Exxon starts work on developing an algae based biofuel. [Press Release]

