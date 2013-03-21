ENERGY 2040: Here's Exxon's US Outlook For The Next 27 Years

Last week, Exxon released the U.S. edition of its 2040 outlook.



The big news is that while North America will soon be a net exporter of energy, the U.S. will not. And the continent won’t get there without Canada’s oil sands.

Cars will become incredibly fuel efficient your car could become. And while U.S. industrial energy demand will fall, commercial demand will rise.

We’ve pulled the key charts from the report.

