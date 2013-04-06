EXXON CEO: I Once Watched A Man Drown Near An Oil Well

Charlie RoseLots of people are questioning the oil industry’s safety record these days after the town of Mayflower, Arkansas got hit by an oil spill from an Exxon-owned pipeline.



Indeed, the it’s definitely one of the more risky industries.

A recent interview Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson gave to FuelFix.com’s Zain Shauk has now reinforced this.

Tillerson says that when he was a young man, he witnessed a tragic accident that essentially traumatized him for life. From Shauk:

One such incident happened when Tillerson was a young facilities engineering supervisor working at a well in Galveston Bay. A high-pressure line came loose and hit one of the men working at the site, throwing him into the water, where he drowned.

“That has a big impression on you when you are 27 years old and you realise people get killed with the things we do,” said Tillerson, now 61. “And when you have to go talk to someone’s family about that, it makes a big impression on you. I think that experience was the earliest experience I had where suddenly I had this awareness that we’re managing a lot of risk out here.”

Arkansas’ attorney general has now set an April 10 deadline for Exxon to turn over all documents related to the accident.

