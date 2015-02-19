There's been a huge explosion at an ExxonMobil refinery in California

An explosion has been reported at an ExxonMobil refinery in Torrance, California, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Minor injuries were reported, according to NBC.

NBC LA, citing an Exxon spokesperson, reported that the plant “experienced an incident” at 8:50 am local time.

NBC LA reported that residents living “miles away” from the refinery felt an explosion on Wednesday morning, and schools in the area are sheltering in place.

Following the report, shares of Exxon were down about 2.5%, their lowest level of the day.

Shares of Exxon had been under pressure earlier in the day after Warren Buffett’s latest 13F filing with the SEC showed that the billionaire dumped all of his shares of the oil giant during the fourth quarter of 2014.

“I thought it was an earthquake, like someone hit the back of my car,” resident Drew Magtoto told NBC. “There’s still smoke coming out, but it wasn’t as bad as earlier.”

Here are tweets showing images from the scene:

#TORRANCE UPDATE: “I thought it was an earthquake, like someone hit the back of my car.” http://t.co/5OBY4Nz9X3 pic.twitter.com/YShh1Vx0iV

— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 18, 2015

PHOTO: 2nd alarm fire explosion at Exxon Mobile refinery in Torrance pic.twitter.com/uoC7QVAwnr

— Julie Sone (@ABC7JulieSone) February 18, 2015

It’s raining ash in Torrance after “large explosion” at Exxon Mobil refinery http://t.co/bkEUeEGFM4 pic.twitter.com/Ao8Rznvmbu ht @jenniferthang

— Laura J. Nelson (@laura_nelson) February 18, 2015

NBC LA has a live feed:

