Exxon Assisted Electric Car Comes Out Next Week

While Exxon (XOM) generally dismisses the idea of investing in alternative energy, the company is working on lithium ion battery technology. Next week we’ll get a peek into what it looks like:

Greentech Media: Electrovaya on Wednesday will discuss its plans for the Maya 300, an all-electric vehicle coming in 2011. The car will run on lithium-ion batteries, charge in about eight to 10 hours, run for 120 miles and plug into regular 110-volt outlets. It will cost around $20,000 to $25,000. Electrovaya is a battery maker, but is also producing the car.

When it was first announced, Electrovaya said the Maya would be a low-speed electric vehicle. These cars – which are currently made by Zenn Motors and Miles Automotive – top out at 25 to 35 miles an hour and mostly get sold to army bases, campuses and retirement communities. Low-speed vehicles, though, sell in the $10,000 to $15,000 range, so the price indicates that Electrovaya may have lifted the governor (a feedback device on the car’s engine that can be used to prevent the car from accelerating too fast) and turned it into a delivery vehicle/town car similar to the Think City.

ExxonMobil makes the separator film for Electrovaya’s battery, called the SuperPolymer (what, no Duper?) Besides battery and battery capacity, it will be interesting to listen if Electrovaya talks about new materials to reduce weight and increase aerodynamics. In the automotive world, design has become what we call the third fuel. Both Bright Automotive and Aptera have made design and materials a major part of their strategies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.