How To Make Sure Extroverts Succeed In Your Office Culture

Most people are drawn to people much like themselves. We can’t help ourselves. Like attracts like.

So if you would describe yourself as outgoing, confident, not afraid of public speaking, the life of the party, then chances are you’re an extrovert. Having another extrovert on your team, well that could be just the icing on the cake.

We have written before about the value of introverts, but not (so far) on the value extroverts bring to the table.

Firstly, it always depends on the person and the role and ensuring that person is right for that role, the company culture and business objectives. A good interview, which is more likely to come from an extrovert, does not make a good employee. This is where pre-employment screening plays an essential role in the hiring process. After that, there are several benefits to consider when faced with a strong extroverted candidate.

1. Look past language.

Ask yourself, why do I feel so at ease with this person? Body language, gestures, the way anyone with charisma draws people in goes far beyond what they say. It’s about how they say it, how they make you feel. If you are hiring for a role where a key skill is making others feel social, open and comfortable, then these are assets worth just as much as any college degree. If you feel at ease so will others.

2. They are more assertive.

One way or another they like getting their own way. Whether through charm or force of will, this assertiveness can be a great asset if you hire someone more outgoing. If you are looking for someone who will seek to make instant waves, shake up an under-performing team or division, make changes, then an extrovert character might be ideal.

One thing you should be aware of, however, is it isn’t in the nature of an extrovert to please people (which doesn’t mean they don’t, or don’t attempt to — because usually they do). They make others happy within the framework of making themselves happy, which means be aware of what they want — their aims — in order to ensure your goals are aligned.

3. They need to have a positive impact.

Extroverts are all about people, in the way they derive self worth from making valuable contributions in a professional or group environment. Interactions within a group, along with the ability to influence, help and advance the groups aims are stimulating for them.

If they can make a positive contribution then it will be a good day’s work for all concerned. However, this does sometimes mean the group decision is in fact their decision, with them being more assertive. Providing that assertiveness is backed up by positive past experiences then the group will be in safe hands, especially if that particular hire has been put through a pre-employment psychometric assessment.

Extroverts bring enormous value to all kinds of businesses, depending on the candidate and role. The key is finding one who is right for your business and culture.

