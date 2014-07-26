Extremist Khaled Sharrouf Is Using Twitter To Claim Another Australian Suicide Bomber

Australian Forces on street patrol in Iraq. Photo: Mohammed Jalil-Pool/ Getty

Khaled Sharrouf, one of Australia’s most wanted terrorists, has been using Twitter to proclaim the martyrdom of Australian-born fighters in Syria and Iraq.

The latest: “Mashallah two Australians do martyrdom operations in a week killing 100dreds may Allah accept them in the highest jan”.

It is unknown who the second bomber is but the first is believed to be 18-year-old Melbourne man Adam Dahman, allegedly responsible for a suicide bombing in Iraq two weeks ago which killed five.

Dahman’s family deny his involvement.

In recent weeks, Sharrouf’s posts have shocked authorities, tweeting highly disturbing photos of decapitated Syrian soldiers.

Social media has play a major role in the deportation from the Phillipines of Australian Muslim preacher Musa Cerantonio.

After a tweet tipped of police, Cerantonio was arrested and sent back to Australia this week.

On return to Australia, he was detained by customs and police for three hours but was released.

