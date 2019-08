White lion cubs were just born in a zoo in Demydiv, Ukraine. White lions are the product of a colour mutation rarely seen in the wild, so most white lions live in zoos where they are selectively bred for the white colouring.

Video courtesy of AP.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.