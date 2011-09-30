Why "Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close" Will Be The One Movie You Show Your Kids About 9/11 (VIDEO)

The trailer for “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” a big-screen adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer‘s bestselling novel, has finally made its way onto the web.



Sandra Bullock and Tom Hanks star in the story of a young boy whose father is killed in the World Trade centre attacks.

“Close” really represents the first big-budget 9/11 movie — and, most likely, the one that will go down as the quintessential film on life after the incident.

There was “The Great New Wonderful,” a film that explored the post-attacks lives of New Yorkers that we guarantee about four of you saw.

And there was, of course, “World Trade centre” and “United 93.” Those received wider release but were, topically, near real-time historical accounts.

For lack of a better term, they were disaster movies — they didn’t concern themselves with the nuances of the days and months and years after 9/11.

“Close” is the movie that will likely get the historical credit for that task — and the presence of formidable A-listers like Bullock and Hanks cement its hard-to-top status.

It will also probably become the movie teachers and parents show young Americans years from now when they talk about 9/11.

Why? Because history books and news footage can sufficiently teach them about the day’s events.

And because it doesn’t have the draining quality of a brutal blow-by-blow retelling.

But mostly because: as 9/11 recedes into history, the change it leveled on everyday life will be the thing we’ll struggle to articulate to new generations — and also the thing we most desperately want them to understand.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.