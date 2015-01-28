20 Actors Who Dramatically Changed Their Looks For Movies

Keith Bernstein/Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper says he gained 40 pounds of muscle in 10 weeks for his Oscar-nominated role in ‘American Sniper.’

Bradley Cooper recently bulked up to 225 pounds to play US Navy Seal Chris Kyle in “American Sniper.”

His daily regimen included two intense workouts and eating more than 5,000 calories per day.

He’s not the only actor to undergo extreme measures to gain and lose weight for a role. Plenty of stars have endured gruelling diets and workouts to be in tip top shape for their roles as superheroes, ballerinas, boxers and more.

Keertana Sastry and Jennifer Michalski contributed to this story.

