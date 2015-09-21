16 tourist attractions for the ultimate daredevil

Some tourist activities were made for thrillseekers.

You can free climb to staggering heights, get up close and personal with majestic sites, and get views that will take your breath away.

We’ve put together a collection of 16 adrenaline-pumping tourist activities around the globe, from volcano boarding in Nicaragua to skydiving over Mount Everest.

Note: Some of these activities can be dangerous and should be approached with caution.

