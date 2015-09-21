16 tourist attractions for the ultimate daredevil

Some tourist activities were made for thrillseekers.
You can free climb to staggering heights, get up close and personal with majestic sites, and get views that will take your breath away.
We’ve put together a collection of 16 adrenaline-pumping tourist activities around the globe, from volcano boarding in Nicaragua to skydiving over Mount Everest.
Note: Some of these activities can be dangerous and should be approached with caution.
Trift Bridge stretches over the Trift Glacier in the Swiss Alps. The bridge spans a 560-foot gap in the mountains.
China's Tianmen Shan Cable Car ferries visitors from Zhangjiajie to the summit of Tianmen Mountain. At a distance of 24,458 feet, it's been dubbed the longest cable car ride in the world.
Marvel at over 270 incredible waterfalls found in the Iguazu Falls -- which mark the border between the Brazilian state of Paraná and the Argentine province of Misiones -- while touring on a boat underneath them.
Helicopter skiing gives adventurers access to higher and more remote ski terrain in countries around the world.
Neuschwanstein Castle is a nineteenth-century palace located on a hill near Füssen in southwest Bavaria, Germany. Visitors have the option to take regular tours inside the castle, or to take a paragliding tour over it.
Climbing Mount Hua (or Hua Shan) in Huayin, China, has been popular for many years. The climb is famous for its steep and narrow paths and becomes particularly dangerous along the Thousand-Foot Precipice, Hundred-Foot Crevice, Black Dragon Ridge and Golden Lock Pass.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.