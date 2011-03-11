Did Lunar Perigee Amplify The Japan Quake?

Photo: tj.blackwell on flickr

UPDATE MARCH 11:Although the extreme supermoon is still a week away, the moon is near perigee right now. The moon’s approach is known to increase its gravitational pull, amplifying tidal and tectonic forces.



We wonder if this could be related to the Japanese quake.

Right now the moon is a waxing crescent. It will be a full moon, aka an extreme supermoon, on March 19.

The last extreme supermoon occurred a few days after the 8.9 earthquake in Indonesia.

PUBLISHED MARCH 9: On March 19, a rare lunar event will bring the full moon unusually close to Earth.

This event is known as an extreme supermoon.

Extreme supermoons caused flooding when they occurred in 1954, 1974 and 1992, according to Australia’s Gympie Times. Meteorologists also speculate that extreme supermoons have caused or amplified earthquakes, such as the 9.0 Indonesian earthquake in 2005, according to AccuWeather.com.

Whether or not you believe the hype, remember to take out your camera.

