Extreme Sports Legend Travis Pastrana To Join NASCAR

Photo: AP

Moto X, X Games and American rally racing star Travis Pastrana will join NASCAR in 2011 as a driver and team owner on the lower circuit. (Pending approval by NASCAR.)Pastrana will drive Toyota Camrys under the Pastrana Waltrip Racing banner and plans to compete in a minimum of seven Nationwide events next year.



While he is known mostly for his exploits on the two wheels, Pastrana is famous around the world for a myriad of stunts, many of them sponsored by Red Bull, although the energy drink company will not be tied to his NASCAR career.

