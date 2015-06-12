7 extreme selfies you should not try at home

Selfies have been proven fatal, again and again and again.
But despite the possible lethality lurking in the shots, we’ve assembled the most extreme selfies that you should not try to recreate at home.
The too-close to a train selfie: Jared Michael was not a safe distance away from the train when a train conductor kicked him upside the head for taking this selfie.
The active volcano selfie: Adventurer George Kourounis took this selfie with his Canon camera because his phone probably would have melted.
The sideline selfie: Tampa Bay Rays reporter Kelly Nash took selfie that was photobombed by a potentially lethal baseball.
The plane crash survivor selfie: Ferdinand Puentes took a selfie after a plane crash off the Hawaiian island of Molokai. Unfortunately not everyone survived the crash, but Puentes did take a selfie and other footage with a Go Pro of the aftermath.
The building climber selfie: Lee Thompson climbed (with permission) to the top of Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to snap this image.
The astronaut selfie: NASA astronaut Steve Robinson took one of the first space selfies in August 2008 during a repair job on the Discovery.
The fear of heights inducing selfie: Known extremist Wanted Mustang climbed to the roof of Votiv Church in Vienna to snap this selfie.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) applauds during a photo session with the soldier-builders who performed labour feats in building the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 3, 2015.
These 10 Instagram users post photos from inside North Korea, the secretive 'Hermit Kingdom'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.