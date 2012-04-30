MASCOT MAKEOVERS: What Your favourite Brand Icons Looked Like Past And Present

Photo: flamemeetsdesire.com
Brand mascots, like fashion trends, tend to show their age. Makeovers are necessary in order for mascots to stay relevant.Some mascots, like the Jolly Green Giant, are updated to take advantage of new technologies. While others, like Chester Cheetah or the Quaker Oats Man, are overhauled to keep up with social changes like the rising concerns of advertising to children and obesity.
Of course, not every makeover turns out for the best. When Burger King and its ad agency, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, revised its mascot, The King, in 2003 there was a general consensus that the spokesman was pretty creepy. In fact, he ranks first on the list of brand mascots that America hates most, according to E-Poll.
Burger King used an animated King to advertise to children in the 1960s. He was phased out in the 1980s. BK revived him in 2003, but he was again retired in 2011.
Aunt Jemima was created in 1889. The mammy caricature eventually drew criticism following the civil rights movement. Despite that, the modern Jemima wasn't created until 1989.
The Minnesota Valley Canning Company introduced the giant in 1928. Since then he became green and grew quite a few inches.
Before BBDO created Chester Cheetah in 1986, Cheetos' mascot was a mouse. When Cheetos decided it would no longer advertise to kids in 2007, Chester got a rather dark makeover courtesy of Goodby, SIlverstein & Partners.
Tony the Tiger was created in 1951 by ad agency Leo Burnett for the new Frosted Flakes cereal. Today, Tony is a little more muscular than he was back then.
Snap! was created in 1933 and was joined by Crackle! and Pop! in 1939. The gnome-like characters were made more elf-like in the 1960s.
Betty Crocker was created in 1921 to answer baking questions. Since then, she has undergone nine makeovers, each one making her a tad more ethnically ambiguous.
In 1916, a year after its launch, Sun-Maid Raisins discovered a Fresno seed planter named Lorraine Collett Petersen, who has served as its mascot ever since. She was updated recently in CGI, which is a little creepy.
A 14-year-old boy created Mr. Peanut (he called the character Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe) in 1916. The latest incarnation is as a CGI character voiced by Robert Downey Jr.
The Quaker Man, who was supposed to convey honesty, was America's first registered trademark for a breakfast cereal, in 1877. Quaker Man most recently slimmed down in the face of an obesity epidemic.
In 2004, Brawny updated its mascot from a Tom Selleck-mustachioed man to a modern metrosexual lumberjack.
In 1954, the Kool Aid Man was just a pitcher singing on TV. By the 1970s, he was 6 feet tall. Kool Aid brought back the live action man in 2011. This time he's been upgraded and gets to wear pants.
Mr. Clean, earring and all, made his television debut in 1958. It seems as if Mr. Clean's muscle mass has diminished as he's aged.
The Coppertone Girl was first harassed by that dog in 1953. Then, she was much tanner and showed a lot more butt crack. Reflecting the knowledge we now have about skin care, Coppertone's current girl is much paler and shows less skin.
Froot Loop's Toucan Sam was born in 1963. Although his physical changes haven't been drastic, Sam did had American accent in his first few years. Now he has an English accent.
Bibendum, a man made of tires, was unveiled at the Colonial Exposition in Lyon in 1894. Today the Michelin Man looks a more like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.
The Trix Rabbit started chasing after Trix cereal in 1959. He finally got to eat Trix in 1990, by which time he looked less like a Hanna Barbera cartoon.
Miss Chiquita, who has been the Chiquita Banana Company's mascot since 1944, underwent a major makeover in 1987 when she became a woman.
The original Ronald McDonald (played by Willard Scott) is just terrifying! The serial killer version of Ronald was made over into the clown we all know after just three commercials.
These veteran mascots have entertained us for years, now welcome the newest generation of spokespeople...
