MASCOT MAKEOVERS: What Your favourite Brand Icons Looked Like Past And Present

Brand mascots, like fashion trends, tend to show their age. Makeovers are necessary in order for mascots to stay relevant.Some mascots, like the Jolly Green Giant, are updated to take advantage of new technologies. While others, like Chester Cheetah or the Quaker Oats Man, are overhauled to keep up with social changes like the rising concerns of advertising to children and obesity.



Of course, not every makeover turns out for the best. When Burger King and its ad agency, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, revised its mascot, The King, in 2003 there was a general consensus that the spokesman was pretty creepy. In fact, he ranks first on the list of brand mascots that America hates most, according to E-Poll.

