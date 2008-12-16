"Extreme Home Makeover" Family May Not Lose House After All

Here’s a story to warm your heart. One of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition families now facing foreclosure on their property might not lose their house after all, thanks to thousands of dollars worth of donations from strangers.



AP via Yahoo: Several thousand dollars have rolled in for an Oak Park, [Michigan] family who feared they were going to lose the home whose renovation was viewed by millions on TV in 2004.

Judy and Larry Vardon say the money should help them avoid foreclosure on the Oakland County home that was refurbished to better accommodate their blind, autistic son. The deaf couple was featured on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

The Macomb Daily and The Daily Tribune report Sunday the couple didn’t request money, but donations started coming after media outlets this month reported on their plight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.