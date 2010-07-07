Extreme Heat Pushes New York Grid To Breaking Point, Outages Abound

We already did one map of the day, but this one might be more relevant to your life.



It’s ConEd’s official power outtage map, and as you can see with the mercury cracking above 100+, outtages (represented by the triangles), are seen across the city.

Unfortunately for investors, natural gas is not seeing any kind of rally on expected energy demand.

