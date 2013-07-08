The Most Extreme Foods People Eat Around The World [PICTURES]

From fresh, crunchy locusts to eggs hard-boiled in urine, cultural ideas about what constitutes a delicacy vary drastically by region.



But the world is getting smaller, and ideas about what’s acceptable to eat are changing. The U.N. recently told people to suck it up and learn to eat bugs, which are filled with protein and fibre.

And in the wake of the January’s horse meat scandal in the U.K., many people wondered aloud: Why don’t we eat horses when we eat cows and other similar mammals?

We found 18 amazing pictures of some of the most extreme cuisines from around the world, and it turns out that people living in Western nations are pretty picky when it comes to what they will and won’t put on their plates.

Be warned: Some photos are not for the faint of heart (or stomach).

