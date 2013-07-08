The Most Extreme Foods People Eat Around The World [PICTURES]

From fresh, crunchy locusts to eggs hard-boiled in urine, cultural ideas about what constitutes a delicacy vary drastically by region.
But the world is getting smaller, and ideas about what’s acceptable to eat are changing. The U.N. recently told people to suck it up and learn to eat bugs, which are filled with protein and fibre.
And in the wake of the January’s horse meat scandal in the U.K., many people wondered aloud: Why don’t we eat horses when we eat cows and other similar mammals?
We found 18 amazing pictures of some of the most extreme cuisines from around the world, and it turns out that people living in Western nations are pretty picky when it comes to what they will and won’t put on their plates.
Be warned: Some photos are not for the faint of heart (or stomach).
A butcher in Bolivia slices into a boiled sheep's head. Sheep's head soup is a popular dish in Bolivia.
A worker cuts up a roasted cat in the back room of a restaurant in the Ivory Coast. Cat meat is a traditional food in much of Africa and Asia.
Turtle meat is sold at a market in a Nicaraguan port town. The going rate in Nicaragua? About $1.10 per pound.
A restaurant in Yogyakarta, Indonesia features a burger made of cobra meat. About 1,000 cobras are caught in Yogyakarta, Central Java and East Java provinces each week and are sold for their meat for around to $1.15 each.
A woman in Al Jazeera, Sudan prepares a dish with camel liver. Between 1996 and 2002, Sudan was estimated to have produced between 72,000 and 81,000 tons of camel meat each year.
Slaughtered dogs are prepared for sale in Duong Noi, a small village in Vietnam. Dog meat is a common dish in many Eastern Asian nations.
In Canh Nau, Vietnam, rats were once eaten as a last resort in cases of extreme hunger, but they're now eaten as part of a special dish prepared at the end of each lunar calendar.
A woman prepares a guinea pig for cooking in Langui, Peru. Guinea pigs are a delicacy in many parts of South America.
Snake meat is seen as part of a soup dish in China, where snake meat is a traditional part of many regional cuisines and is believed to be good for the health.
In Taiwan, cobra eggs and embryos (pictured here at a snake farm in Southern Taiwan) are eaten for good health.
A Chinese woman eats from an ox and dog penis dish at a penis restaurant in Beijing that serves over 30 types of animal penises in traditional hotpot style. In China, many animal penises are thought to have medicinal properties.
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine are a springtime snack in Dongyang, Zhejiang province in China.
In Kampong Cham province, Cambodia, a vendor sells deep-friend spiders to customers at a bus station. $2.00 will get you 10 crunchy spiders seasoned with garlic.
In Lahore, Pakistan, men line up for Siri Paya, a traditional breakfast dish made of goat heads and feet.
