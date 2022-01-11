Extreme cold is gripping the Northeast, with Boston shutting down its schools before being hit by wind chill temperatures below zero

A pedestrian, all bundled up against the cold, walks across the Seaport Blvd Bridge in Boston on March 15, 2021. Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Extreme cold gripped the Northeast on Tuesday, pushing sub-zero wind chill temperatures.

Boston Public Schools were closed ahead of Tuesday because of the cold.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Observatory recorded -30 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures.

“Due to extreme cold weather tomorrow, all @BostonSchools buildings will be closed on Tuesday, January 11 to keep everyone safe,” Boston Public Schools said on Monday.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning were hovering in the single-digits, though the wind chill made it feel like -7 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Weather Channel.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday said the city would keep open its Centers for Youth & Family “for anyone in need of a break from the cold.”

North of Boston in other New England locations, temperatures were much colder as of Tuesday morning.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Observatory said on Tuesday that it recorded 65 miles (105km)-per-hour winds and -30 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont, said it was -24 degrees Fahrenheit at the city’s airport early Tuesday morning with the wind chill.

“Frost bite can develop in 10-30 minutes over exposed skin in these conditions,” it wrote on Twitter.

Temperatures were slightly warmer in the southern Northeast — in New York City, temperatures hit 16 degrees Fahrenheight the wind chill made the temperature feel like 1 degree Fahrenheit, according to The Weather Channel.