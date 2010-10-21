Here Are Those Incredible TV Stills You Keep Hearing About

Tim Burke: OK, the technical stuff. First, I should note that a great deal of what I do is courtesy Comcast providing me a very generous cable box. I pay for all the channels I get, but most people's cable boxes either have a non-functioning firewire port or one that sends all the channels except the local broadcast nets in an encrypted format that can't be read on a computer. My box sends every channel except NFL Network HD and TNT HD 'in the clear.' Mac OS X has Firewire video stream recording built-in, so a long Firewire cable snakes under the rug in my living room to my desk and I simply hit record and whatever is on my TV gets streamed in its original transmission format to an external hard drive.

If I see something, or if I read about something I missed (I miss a lot, again, attention issues) I open the file in the free MPEG Streamclip application, scan through to find the best frame, apply deinterlacing if it's a 1080i channel, then save the file to a directory that I've set up with an Automator script to load into MarsEdit, the application I use to send files to 30fps. A window pops up where I tag the image and hit 'post' and it's there.

That's one of my three tuners, and the most cumbersome. However, my other two tuners are either marginally capable or incapable of tuning cable channels. This is due to Comcast shutting off the analogue tier here in Jacksonville. Tuner #1, the EyeTV unit that I started with, can pick up the local nets in HD through cable (thanks, FCC!) as well as the handful of channels Comcast sends 'in the clear' (different meaning of that phrase than above) -- only a few of those channels are HD, and only one shows sports (Tennis Channel, which was nice during the US Open) -- but the quality of the digital SD feeds is still better than analogue. I get Versus and Sun Sports on that tuner...so thankful to have Sun Sports as a Rays fan.

The other tuner I got for $15 from Monoprice and only picks up HD channels via antenna, meaning my local Jacksonville broadcast nets. It's connected to an older Macbook that mostly sees action on the weekends, when I tune it to the Fox NFL game, use this computer with the EyeTV to watch the CBS game, and set the cable box to NFL RedZone. (It's on all day on Saturdays since there's usually a broadcast net game going on from noon-10pm or so.)