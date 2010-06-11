The Last Time Sentiment Got This Bearish The Market Tore Higher For Seven Months....

The ‘TRIN’ index looks at market breadth and volume, comparing the ratio of rising and falling stocks vs. the ratio of volume between these rising and falling stocks. It’s a short-term sentiment indicator, and while we’ve never used it, it’s showing the most extreme reading of all the sentiment indicators we’ve seen lately.



For example, fund flows were the most bearish since Lehman recently, but the TRIN says markets have become even more bearish than during the worst point of the crisis!

Bespoke:

In order to eliminate the noise in the daily readings of the TRIN, we often look at the 10-day average. This helps to give us a clearer picture of short-term sentiment. In the chart below, we highlight the 10-day average TRIN over the last several years. As shown, at a current level of 2.53 there has only been one other period since 2002 where the indicator was higher than it currently is. Surprisingly, that one occurrence was not during the heart of the bear market from October 2007 through March 2009. It actually came right before, in March 2007 when the S&P 500 saw a 5% correction as the first cracks of the sub-prime crisis began to emerge. Following that correction, the S&P 500 quickly recovered and hit new highs within a matter of weeks.

You be the judge, it’s certainly a wild one:

(Via Abnormal Returns)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.