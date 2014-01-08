17 Crazy Hotel Suites You Have To Spend A Night In Before You Die

When it comes to vacationing, some hotels will make you feel like royalty — and others will treat you like it.
These 17 once-in-a-lifetime hotel suites are guaranteed to do just that.
They’re not without a hefty price tag, but when they include personal butlers, pillow service, and some of the best views in the world, you should make sure they get onto your bucket list.
Nightly rate: About $US25,000
Hovering at 16 stories high, the Bridge Suite spans the distance between the Royal Towers at the Bahamas' premiere luxury resort destination. Take in the views of Paradise Island from the 12-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows, and indulge in the suite's unique amenities, including a living room with a grand piano, twin entertainment centres, a 24-karat gold chandelier, and a dedicated staff of seven to wait on you.
Nightly rate: $81,000
At $US81,000 a night, the Royal Penthouse Suite at Geneva's Hotel President Wilson is considered to be the most expensive hotel suite in the world. The 18,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom suite takes up the entire eighth floor of the hotel, and has hosted heads of state from Bill Clinton to Mikhail Gorbachev. As such, the suite features extensive security measures, including armoured doors, a human-sized safe, and bullet-proof windows.
Nightly rate: From $US1,188
Built in 1932 and modelled on a Scottish hunting lodge, Kenya's Giraffe Manor offers luxury bedrooms with antique furnishings, striking art decor, and just-outside-the-window access to a giraffe sanctuary. There are other safari animals abound on the 140-acre property -- if you're so inclined, stop by the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage and sponsor a baby elephant before returning home.
Nightly rate: From $US3,500
Designed to evoke a sexy, fetish-oriented environment, the Provocateur Suite sets the stage for guests to play out their most intimate fantasies. Claret red and shiny black decorative accents complement the custom-made furniture and dominatrix accessories throughout the suite -- making this Sin City destination a thrill for even the most hardcore '50 Shades of Grey' fans.
Nightly rate: $725 - $US1,700
Located just off Sunset Boulevard, the Hotel Bel-Air has a fleet of Mercedes that will shuttle you in comfort and luxury, anywhere within a three-mile radius of the hotel. But you may never want to leave the room, given the in-room iPad's room service ordering capability, spa tub with built in TV, heated limestone floors, and private garden patio.
Nightly rate: From $US500
Named The World's Hottest New Hotel in 2013 by TripAdvisor, the Hotel Casa San Agustin's Suite del Virrey is evidence that the title is well-earned. The Suite del Virrey is two rooms, each with its own balcony and high, wooden beam-inlaid ceilings. Don't forget the private jacuzzi which sits, yes, out on the balcony. There on business? Just ask the concierge for an iPad.
Nightly rate: About $US1,153
In a small village 200 kilometers above the Arctic Circle, guests at the famous Ice Hotel sleep comfortably in -5 degree temperatures. Each room is unique, furnished with a large bed and seating area made of ice and snow, and decorated with hand-carved art installations by artists selected from around the world. The Deluxesvit
also boasts an ensuite sauna and toilet.
Nightly rate: $900 -- $US1,500
The world's second underwater hotel room sits 13 feet beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Tanzania.
Designed by Swedish artist Mikael Genberg, the three-tiered suite includes a roof deck, a landing deck at sea level with a lounge and bathroom, and bedroom windows that afford a nearly 360-degree view of a nearby coral reef and dozens of species of fish.
Nightly rate: About $US17,000
The Chairman Suite, which comes in your choice of black-and-granite or gold-and-earth colours, offers unobstructed views of the striking Singapore city skyline and lush Gardens by the Bay from three balconies. The massive suite includes a master bedroom with His and Her closets and bathrooms, an exercise room with steam and sauna, and a game room with pool table and bar. A dedicated team of butlers and pillow menu -- it's exactly what you think it is -- will make you feel right at home.
Nightly rate: Starting at $US25,000
The Jewel Suite, located in the newly renovated Towers section of the Palace, is a 5,000-square-foot triplex designed by jeweler Martin Katz. Ultra-glamorous amenities include private Maybach car service, complimentary champagne, and Michel Richard white chocolate diamond truffles in the grand parlor. And no need to go souvenir shopping -- Jewel Suite guests will consult with Katz and receive a diamond ring designed by him.
Nightly rate: $25,000
The Hardwood suite, named for its private, indoor basketball court, covers 10,000 square feet over two floors. It also has a professional locker room and 'NBA-sized' beds. The suite sleeps an entire basketball team, but has a capacity for 350 people in case of post-game after parties.
But it's not just for basketball teams -- celebs like Russell Simmons and Paris Hilton have taken full advantage of the lavish bar, dance floor and lounge, and 24-hour butler service hosting their own swanky parties here.
Nightly rate: $15,000
The Maharajah's Pavilion is a four-story monster of a suite, with a private entrance, library, bar and lounge, pool, and spa, not to mention a dining room and kitchen.
If the Maharajah's Pavilion is booked when you're looking to stay, not to worry: The hotel is constructing a second presidential suite which will open in October 2014, and will combine the pleasures 'of the 17th century Rajput Maharaja's luxurious lifestyle' with '21st century most modern conveniences provided by technology.'
Nightly rate: From $US65
The Rock Petra offers the ultimate in desert glamping. Luxury tents accommodate up to four people with plush, comfortable beds and jeweled Bedouin-style decor. The camp is circled by a gorge of beautiful, ancient rock formations that date back to 7,000 B.C. Steep yourself in the Bedouin way of life with authentic and hearty communal dinners, and music and dancing around the campfire.
Nightly rate: $23,000
The largest suite in what is considered to be the most luxurious hotel in the world, the Royal Suite at the Burj al-Arab is completely over the top in every way. It includes two bedrooms, a private dining room and cinema, and private escalator to whisk you to the 780-square-meter paradise in complete seclusion.
Nightly rate: $20,000
At $US20,000 a night, the Imperial Suite at the Park Hyatt Vendôme in Paris may just be the most romantic place in the world's most romantic city. The 230-square-meter suite features a massive living room and dining area, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private spa. Plus, its impeccably decorated with contemporary art.
Nightly rate: From $US499
The Waldorf Astoria considers the suites at the Towers to be their 'hotel atop a hotel.' More exclusive than its downstairs neighbours, it features a private entrance off East 50th Street and delicate, Victorian-style suites. Guests have their own dedicated concierge and daily breakfast in the Astoria Lounge. During your stay, make sure you take advantage of the Waldorf Astoria Spa between the twice-daily maid service -- by the time you return your bed will have been turned down for pleasant dreams.
Nightly rate: $30,000
For a mere $US30,000 per night, stay in this two-story suite overlooking Rome's Via Veneto. The domed living room has a fresco inspired by Rome's Renaissance-era art, as well as a private kitchen, wine cellar, private elevator, and fitness room. Guests can also request a personal chauffeur, shopper, private tours of Rome's historical locations, and helicopter transfers.
