Extraordinary Photos Of Drag Queens In Half Drag

Photo: Leland Bobbé

New York-based photographer Leland Bobbé has captured portraits if drag queens in half drag for his ongoing project ‘Half-Drag . . . A Different Kind of Beauty.'”With this series my intention is to capture both the male and the alter ego female side of these subjects in one image in order to explore the cross over between males and females and to break down the physical barriers that separate them,” Bobbé says.



These images, composed and stylised through the power of hair and makeup, are captured in one snap, and are not digitally composed.

Bobbé has kindly given us permission to feature a selection of his Half-Drag project. His work can be seen in a solo show at the PHD Gallery, St. Louis (opening October 20), and at a show at the Empty Quarter Gallery in Dubai (opening October 16.)

