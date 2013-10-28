Two Extraordinary Stats About The 2013 Stock Market

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Friday, leaving investors very happy and some market-watchers in awe.

Two truly extraordinary stats about the market crossed Twitter this morning.

The first came from @StockTwits, which pointed to J. Lyons Fund Management who observed that the S&P 500 hasn’t seen a single day in 2013 when it traded negative year-to-date. That has only happened twice since 1960.

The second came from CNBC’s @CarlQuintanilla, who credits Peter Shack for observing that the S&P 500 is just days away from closing positively in both September and October. “That’s happened only 4 times in past 30 yrs.”

