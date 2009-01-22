Extra! Extra! No One Buying Obama Inauguration Newspapers

Barack Obama’s electoral victory in November sent people running to buy newspapers as mementos of the historic event. Newsstands sold out their election editions, and some “Obama victory” copies went for over $100 on eBay (EBAY) the next day.



So when Obama was sworn in yesterday, hopes were high in the print biz that today’s newspapers would also sell out. Some outlets even printed extra copies in anticipation of heavy newsstand sales.

No such luck. At least from our own unscientific survey of New York streets, it looks like people aren’t rushing to buy Jan. 20 copies of newspapers. The below pic of a newsstand on the Upper West Side at 11am is fairly typical of today’s newspaper sales, if anything there’s more copies laying about than we’d usually see by midday.

