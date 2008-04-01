Did Microsoft Pay Too Much For Grand Theft Auto Goodies? No (MSFT, TTWO)

Think Grand Theft Auto is harsh and mean-spirited? Check out this verbal onslaught from Sony (SNE) exec Scott Steinberg: Microsoft (MSFT), he says, has spent “the GNP of several small Latin American countries” in order to get special downloadable content for the upcoming release of GTA IV.



What? Microsoft trying to buy its way into the market using its enormous piles of cash? Say it isn’t so!

We don’t know what Microsoft paid Take-Two (TTWO) for the rights to the extra goodies. But let’s stipulate that it’s a lot. So what? If you’re going to overpay for content, why not do it for the biggest video game of the year, and hope that gives fence-sitters a reason to by an Xbox 360 instead of Sony’s PS3 (SNE).

Remember, many Xbox owners bought the console primarily so they could play a single game — Halo. GTAIV will be available on both Sony’s and Microsoft’s machines, so this won’t have the same impact. But it’s worth a shot. Better that than throwing money around in Hollywood to buy non exclusive 10-minute video clips.

