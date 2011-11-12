The Black Rhino Was Declared Extinct Yesterday — Here Are 10 Other Species That Have Been Wiped Out By Man

Photo: Wikipedia

Yesterday the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared Africa’s Western Black Rhino officially extinct, largely the result of illegal poaching for their horns.



But the Black Rhino is just one animal in a long list of species that have been wiped out almost directly at the hands of humans.

Animals face many natural threats, including changing temperatures, predators, and unexpected disasters. But no external stresses have proved more destructive to the survival of other living organisms than man.

