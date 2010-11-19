Dear Jobless Workers, You've Just Been Cut Off

Well, you can expect the number of continuing jobless claims to fall… that’s because many of the jobless 99ers won’t be able to continue making claims, soon.



According to ForexLive, an extension of jobless claims just failed in the House.

Obviously that’s bad news for consumer spending, and it might end up as being bad for societal fabric as well.

But anyway, the stock market is surging today!

