STUDY: Watching FOX News Makes You Stupid

A new study shows that viewers who get their news from Fox News are the most misinformed in the country.



World Public Opinion, a project managed by the Program on International Policy Attitudes at the University of Maryland, conducted a survey of American voters that shows that Fox News viewers are significantly more misinformed than consumers of news from other sources. What’s more, the study shows that greater exposure to Fox News increases misinformation.

So the more you watch, the less you know. Or to be precise, the more you think you know that is actually false.

Got that?

It should be noted that the cablesphere did not do terribly well in general: “CNN and the broadcast network news operations fared only slightly better in many cases. Even MSNBC, which had the best record of accurately informing viewers, has a ways to go before it can brag about it.”

It should also be noted that the focus of this study was how much misleading information was presented to the public “following the first election since the Supreme Court has struck down limits on election-related advertising.” Answer: a whole lot.

You can read see all the results here >

Update: Fox News’ response to the NYT speaks for itself >

