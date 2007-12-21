Ex-Sprint (S) CEO Forsee Going Back To School

Don’t expect to see former Sprint Nextel (S) CEO Gary Forsee back in the wireless scene any time soon: The long-time telecom exec will be named president of the University of Missouri system, where he got his engineering degree. Forsee left the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier in October after the company fizzled at his command. Tuesday, Sprint named Dan Hesse its new chief executive. MocoNews
