17 Incredibly Expressive Photos Of Dogs

Photographer Gerrard Gethings captures personalities of dogs in earnest portrait-style photos set against minimal background in his book ‘Dogonomics.’Photography of this kind is a stylised art, and Gethings has shared some tips on getting the perfect picture of a pet:



“Capturing the personalities of the animals is always the goal. They are all different so creating an environment within which you have total control of the light is the first thing. It needn’t be huge, maybe a few square feet. The owner should always be there to calm and control things. Putting up a backdrop is a good idea, as this will reduce distractions in the final image.”

We are featuring a selection of photos from Dogonomics here, courtesy of Gerrard Gethings.

