A magazine cover on the Women's March on Washington made a major error, and Twitter is flipping out

The day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as President of the United States, more than 100,000 people plan to march in protest on the streets of Washington, D.C in The Women’s March on Washington.

Express Magazine, published by The Washington Post, wrote a story about this soon-to-be historic event, and tweeted out their magazine cover. Can you spot the mistake they made?

The cover illustration features women arranged in the form of a Mars symbol,♂ , which represents men, instead of the Venus symbol, ♀, for women. (They also spelled “Today’s” as “Today’a” in the tweet.)

Express deleted the tweet and apologised, misspelling “erroneously” in the process.

Then they tweeted out a cover with the Venus symbol instead of the Mars one.

But they were too late to avoid being mocked by other users on Twitter, who had a field day.

At least Express sent out a corrected magazine cover quickly. The Women’s March on Washington is on January 21, and you can register and donate here.

This is how the cover should have looked. We apologise for the mistake. pic.twitter.com/MKKOkHPV8T

— Express (@WaPoExpress) January 5, 2017

That’s the male symbol. https://t.co/M4E0AKxngE

— Saved You A Click (@SavedYouAClick) January 5, 2017

WTF? This is the symbol for men. https://t.co/eUai2AzRNo

— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 5, 2017

How many rounds of editing did this get through to still have a symbol for male instead of female? https://t.co/RWleTGD9M5

— Reuben Gann (@reubengann) January 5, 2017

Artist: you want the lady symbol? Editor: yep…. …you know which one is the lady one, right? Artist, looking indignant: come on! https://t.co/h1Ym705YsX

— Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) January 5, 2017

so. um. hey, guys I don’t wanna. …. <rubs collar> um. geez I don’t know how to tell you this.https://t.co/pFR95ieuZI

— erin mccann (@mccanner) January 5, 2017

