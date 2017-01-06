A magazine cover on the Women's March on Washington made a major error, and Twitter is flipping out

Jacob Shamsian
Womens march on washington magazine coverExpress magazineSomething’s not right…

The INSIDER Summary:

The day after Donald Trump is inaugurated as President of the United States, more than 100,000 people plan to march in protest on the streets of Washington, D.C in The Women’s March on Washington.

Express Magazine, published by The Washington Post, wrote a story about this soon-to-be historic event, and tweeted out their magazine cover. Can you spot the mistake they made?

Express magazine tweetExpress magazine/TwitterThere’s something off about this.

The cover illustration features women arranged in the form of a Mars symbol,♂ , which represents men, instead of the Venus symbol, ♀, for women. (They also spelled “Today’s” as “Today’a” in the tweet.)

Express deleted the tweet and apologised, misspelling “erroneously” in the process.

Express magazine apology tweet@WaPoExpress/Twitter

Then they tweeted out a cover with the Venus symbol instead of the Mars one.

But they were too late to avoid being mocked by other users on Twitter, who had a field day.

At least Express sent out a corrected magazine cover quickly. The Women’s March on Washington is on January 21, and you can register and donate here.

