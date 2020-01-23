Express is closing 31 stores in 20 states this month. See if your local store is on the list.

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Express is closing 100 stores by 2022.

Express is closing 100 stores by 2022, including 31 stores across 20 states by the end of January 2020.

Business Insider obtained the full list of Express stores closing this month, organised by state.

Express is closing 100 stores by 2022, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The closures include 31 stores across 20 states that will shutter by the end of the month, building upon the nine locations that closed in 2019. An additional 35 locations are expected to close by the end of January 2021, leaving a remaining 25 to shutter next year, Express officials said in a presentation to investors.

According to CEO Tim Baxter, the downsizing is part of a larger cost reduction strategy aimed at helping to bolster the ailing mall brand.

“My expectation is that we will return to a mid-single-digit operating margin through a combination of low-single-digit comp sales growth, margin expansion and cost reductions,” Baxter said in a statement. “This will of course take some time, but we have a clear path.”

An Express spokesperson provided a full list of the 31 stores closing this month. Here’s the list of stores, organised by state:

Arizona

Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall, 4568 E Cactus Rd.

Arkansas

Little Rock: Park Plaza Mall, 6000 W Markham St.

California

Citrus Heights: Sunrise Centre, 6041 Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise Centre, 6041 Sunrise Blvd. Fairfield : Solano Town Centre, 1350 Travis Blvd

: Solano Town Centre, 1350 Travis Blvd San Jose: Westfield Oakridge, 925 Blossom Hill Rd.

Westfield Oakridge, 925 Blossom Hill Rd. Visalia: Visalia Mall, 2031 S Mooney Blvd.

Connecticut

Waterbury: Brass Mill Centre, 495 Union St.

Florida

Wesley Chapel: The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive

Georgia

Atlanta: Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall

Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall Duluth: Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd.

Illinois

Vernon Hills: Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Centre

Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Centre Calumet City: River Oaks Centre, 96 River Oaks Centre Dr.

Michigan

Midland: Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave.

Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave. Okemos: Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave.

Minnesota

Burnsville: Burnsville Centre, 1178 Burnsville Centre

Burnsville Centre, 1178 Burnsville Centre Eden Prairie Centre: 8251 Flying Cloud Dr.

Missouri

Saint Peters: Mid Rivers Mall, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall

Nebraska

Omaha: Oak View Mall, 3001 S 144th St.

New Hampshire

Newington: Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Rd.

New York

New York: 51st Street and Madison Ave.

51st Street and Madison Ave. Yonkers: Ridge Hill Mall, 1 Ridge Hill Boulevard

Oregon

Portland: Lloyd Centre, 2201 Lloyd Centre

Lloyd Centre, 2201 Lloyd Centre Hillsboro: The Streets of Tanasbourne, 19350 NW Emma Way

Pennsylvania

Bensalem: Neshaminy, 707 Neshaminy Mall

Neshaminy, 707 Neshaminy Mall State College: Nitany Mall, 2901 E College Ave.

Rhode Island

Newport: Thames Street, 144 Thames St #148

South Carolina

Spartanburg: Westgate Mall, 205 W Blackstock Rd.

Tennessee

Collierville: Carriage Crossing, 4674 Merchants Park Circle

Texas

Harlingen: Valle Vista Mall, 2020 S Expressway 83

Valle Vista Mall, 2020 S Expressway 83 Houston: Rice Village, Kirby and University Boulevard

Virginia

Chesapeake: Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Pkwy

