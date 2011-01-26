EXPOSED: The Oddball "Conversations" New York Tech People Are Posting To Bnter

Lauren Leto

Bnter is a site where users upload snippets of conversation they had with other people during their day.Bnter is made by Lauren Leto, known for a site called Texts From Last Night, and a former Vimeo designer named Patrick Moberg, known for being the guy who went on the Today Show back in 2007 because he spotted a girl on the subway and made a Web page about her in hopes of finding her.



Investors include Chris Dixon), Ron Conway’s firm SV Angel, and IAC M&A boss Shana Fisher. Blue chip, amiright?

Bnter hasn’t hit the mainstream yet, but it’s already very popular amongst the hipster-tech-entrepreneur set in Brooklyn and lower Manhattan. Lauren Leto sent us some of their funnier and more interesting conversations and we’ve posted them here.

