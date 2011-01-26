EXPOSED: The Oddball "Conversations" New York Tech People Are Posting To Bnter

Bnter is a site where users upload snippets of conversation they had with other people during their day.Bnter is made by Lauren Leto, known for a site called Texts From Last Night, and a former Vimeo designer named Patrick Moberg, known for being the guy who went on the Today Show back in 2007 because he spotted a girl on the subway and made a Web page about her in hopes of finding her.
Investors include Chris Dixon), Ron Conway’s firm SV Angel, and IAC M&A boss Shana Fisher. Blue chip, amiright?
Bnter hasn’t hit the mainstream yet, but it’s already very popular amongst the hipster-tech-entrepreneur set in Brooklyn and lower Manhattan. Lauren Leto sent us some of their funnier and more interesting conversations and we’ve posted them here.
Foursquare cofounder Naveen Selvadurai and Foursquare PR boss Erin Gleason discussing an Italian Vogue shoot
Our take is that convos like these are good for some chuckles, but they lack are titles that could provide context.
Also, Bnter desperately needs to add some celebrity users if it wants to gain mainstream traction.
While we care about what a junior VC at Union Square Ventures has to say, most normal people strangely do not.
