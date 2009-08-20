Exposed: Amanda Drury's Influence On Erin Burnett!

It’s only been three days since Amanda Drury decamped from CNBC Asia to CNBC’s global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, but already her influence seems to be permeating the place.



Erin Burnett has long tended toward conservative business suits or the demure “secretary in a sweater set” look. Sometimes she ventured outside the box with wild, animal prints or that Big Love inspired outfit she wore back in June. But after just a few days of sharing the channel with Drury, Burnett showed up today with a plunging neckline.

We think this look is clearly influenced by Drury, who wore this today.

It’s not that Erin rushed out and picked up a whole new outfit. She just decided the wear an old one with a little more flesh showing. The last time we remember her wearing that sweater, she paired it with a much more conservative t-shirt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.