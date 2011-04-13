THE WORST NEWS OF THE DAY: Are Exports On The Cusp Of A New Decline?

This is what got analysts to slash their Q1 estimates. The trade data showed exports sliding again in February. Granted, it’s just one month, but combined with other news (and the fact that the decline was a surprise) obviously spooked stocks.



Apparently a weak dollar will only get US exporters so far.

Click here to see 9 signs the economy is already slowing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.