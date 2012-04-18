US Official: We Might Have To Blow Up These Cows

Photo: AP Photo

An unknown number of frozen cows might have to be blown up by the U.S. Forest Services officials, writes Steven K. Paulson for the Associated Press.The cows in question are reported to be part of a herd of 29 cows that went missing last fall. At least six of the cows found their way into a secluded cabin, but were then unable to get out.



The frozen cows found in Colorado need to be removed prior to defrosting in order to avoid contamination of nearby water sources.

The AP reports that due to the snow, it is difficult to tell how many carcasses need to be removed. Removal by helicopter was ruled out due to being too expensive, while removal by trucks would harm the land. The officials are now deciding between using explosives or burning the cabin.

This would not the first time that explosives have been used for this purpose. Steve Segin, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman, told Paulson:

“We’ve used [the explosives] as a means of disposal to remove dead horses, elk and other animals in areas where it’s impossible to get them out.”

If they decide to go with the explosives, we wonder if they will be using tips from this 1995 guide on “Obliterating Animal Carcasses With Explosives” written by Jim Tour and Mike Knodel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to them, “Most large animal carcasses can be adequately disbursed with 20 pounds explosives. However, 40 to 55 pounds are recommended to ensure total obliteration.”

