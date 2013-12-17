All-Clear Given After Report Of Explosives At Harvard

Four buildings at Harvard in Cambridge, Mass., were evacuated Monday morning over a bomb threat.

A university alert read: “Unconfirmed reports of explosives at four sites on campus: Science Center, Thayer, Sever, and Emerson. Please evacuate those buildings now.”

Two of the buildings are dorms, and two contain classrooms, according to Boston.com.

All of the buildings have now been cleared.

About half of the Harvard final exams scheduled today were in two of the evacuated buildings. The university canceled exams in the two classroom buildings that were part of the bomb threat.

Boston.com has a list of the final exams that Harvard called off.

Harvard is giving students who missed finals the option to either let their current grade stand or switch the class to pass/fail without penalty, according to The Crimson.





