The big rally in the US is carrying over into Japan. The Nikkei is up 2.5% in early, pre-break trading.



Photo: Nikkei

Other markets are looking positive as well, with the Euro and the Aussie dollar rallying. US futures are softer by a touch.

For a recap of the US trading day, see here.

