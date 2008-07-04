"Explosive" Harvey Weinstein Tell-All To Say He Manipulated Disney

It’s try-to-make-money-off-Harvey-Weinstein week. Just days ago, the Village Voice sifted through Weinstein’s trash and exposed…his penchant for not returning phone calls. Next comes a tell-all book that says he manipulated Disney.



NY Post: AN ex-employee of Harvey and Bob Weinstein is writing an “explosive” book about their management of Miramax, based on files and tapes compiled over a period of 15 years, a source claims.

The so-far-anonymous author – who signed off an e-mail to Page Six as “The Final Nail” – claims, “The book, which is told from a deep insider’s [point of view], will detail the day-to-day . . . manipulation of the Disney company by the Weinstein Bros.” Disney owns Miramax, with which the Weinsteins are no longer involved.

“Our database of Miramax files is huge … This former employee did not sign a nondisclosure agreement. Many of the files and tapes we are working from were given to us by the late Stuart Meltzer, who worked directly for Bob as his assistant before he was killed in the World Trade centre attack in 2001. Stuart was extremely paranoid and saved and recorded everything.”

Harvey needn’t panic yet. First, so far there’s no word on whether this “writer” even has a deal for the book; this could just be some disgruntled employee writing a manuscript that never gets published. Second, the Weinsteins are no longer with Disney, and it’s already well known that their break-up was far from amicable. So, more scandalous stories will just expand the Weinstein legend.

