THE PEER-TO-PEER PAYMENTS REPORT: The Exploding Market For Smartphone Apps That Transfer Money

BII Mobile is increasingly used as a tool to transfer money

A new generation of apps make transferring money faster, less expensive, and more precise.They also reduce the hassle of going to a money transfer agency, remembering a checkbook, or finding an ATM.

The opportunity is huge. Globally, the market for peer-to-peer transfers and remittances is worth well over $US1 trillion.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we profile 10 of the most exciting P2P payment apps and explain how they may serve as a bridge to wider use of smartphones to complete in-person “walletless transactions,” at stores and restaurants. Present use cases include money transfers between friends and family, international remittances, and even fees and wages paid to independent workers.

