Update: It appears it is all clear now, with a controlled explosion of a bike being the aforementioned explosion.BBC News is reporting on controlled explosions near MI6 headquarters in London.

Vauxhall in South London has been closed to traffic.

The latest rumours are that it was a suspicious package and bike, exploded by authorities.

