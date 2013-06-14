The Tracking Solutions That Could Lead An Explosion In Mobile Marketing

The effectiveness of any advertising campaign rests on a brand’s ability to effectively deliver their message to a target audience.



As advertisers look to follow consumers across screen, brands need to know how and on what devices target audiences are consuming content. They need to track and measure a single individual’s responses to ads across multiple screens and attribute any results — such as conversions — to the appropriate ad placement.

The technical hurdles are formidable.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take stock of cross-screen marketing, digging into the measurement and analytics problem, and offer a side-by-side comparison of the different mobile tracking technologies. We also analyse how audiences are becoming increasingly screen agnostic and examine how cross-screen advertising can be made effective.

Below are some of the leading mobile tracking solutions (click to expand):

Cookies enable advertisers and publishers to track user activity as they move across the desktop Internet and target them with relevant ads, but they are the most contested area of cross-screen tracking and don’t migrate to model. Algorithmic models can be used in conjunction with cookies, or without them. Powerful algorithms might profile specific users based solely on their actions and digital profile as they move across certain apps or mobile website, and give them with a unique device fingerprint on the server side. However, since the method is statistical, it can make errors. The various Mobile device ID schemes create a device-specific number that will identify your phone wherever it goes, across apps, mobile browsers, etc.

It’s clear that intermediaries and solutions providers are in a race to provide the technical solutions that will allow marketers to integrate mobile seamlessly into cross-screen campaigns and properly attribute the results achieved. As these solutions develop and improve, they will fuel the already rapid growth of cross-screen marketing.

