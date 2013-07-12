Building Explosion Reported In Chinatown, New York

The New York Fire Department is responding to a possible building explosion and fire in New York City’s Chinatown, and local news outlets are reporting that there are three people injured so far.



The building is on Pike Street, according to a local ABC news affliate. A fire broke out on the first floor, which might have been under construction. The first floor of the building houses businesses and apartments are on the floors above.

One person is being treated for minor burns and two other victims left the scene with unknown injuries, according to ABC.

DNAinfo reports that the explosion partially destroyed the building, and part of it might have collapsed. The fire was reportedly still going after 1 p.m., and firefighters are on the scene.

You can watch live footage from CBS News here.

Here are some photos from the scene:

At least five people injured after an explosion and flash fire on Pike Street in Chinatown. @eyewitnessnyc pic.twitter.com/AbsGAI2vrR — NJ Burkett (@njburkett7) July 11, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.