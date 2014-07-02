1 Dead In GM Plant Explosion

One person was killed and eight were injured following a chemical spill and explosion at the GM metal stamping plant in Marion, Indiana Tuesday afternoon, Fox59 reports.

Tanks containing chlorine dioxide exploded in the northeast corner of the building, a stamping facility, and the it was soon evacuated.

The explosion killed a 48-year-old man and sent five others to the emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. Three others refused treatment on the scene.

Witnesses told FOX59 they heard an explosion and saw smoke coming from the building.

The plant employs more than 1,600 people in multiple shifts. It opened in 1956, according to GM.

Earlier today, GM reported sales of 1%, topping expectations for a decline of 6%. Shares closed up 3.5% Tuesday.

