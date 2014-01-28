Explosion Reported At Gramercy Building Was Tire Bursting, Authorities Say

Authorities were on the scene Monday afternoon after reports of an explosion in the lobby of 88 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan, New York, ABC 7 reports.

Police are now saying that the situation was caused by handtruck tire bursting, according to CBS New York.

Reports of an emergency at 88 Lexington Ave, #Manhattan, were unfounded.

— FDNY (@FDNY) January 27, 2014

The residential building stands by by Lexington and 26th Street.

NBC New York originally reported that officials were saying there may have been a “small explosion” in the lobby, but that there are no immediate reports of injuries. There was also no visible damage to the outside of the building, though at one point there were about a dozen emergency vehicles parked outside.

