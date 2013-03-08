Islamic Radicals In Syria Blow Up 'Pagan Shrine,' Get Pelted With Cinder Blocks

Today on EA WorldView’s Syria Live Coverage, Jame’s Miller posted a YouTube video showing of a group of men in “northern Syria” saying well-known Muslim sayings and then blowing up a “pagan shrine” (destruction begin around 0:35).



Miller notes it’s “unclear who the men are, where they are, or what the building is, but it could be an ancient place of worship for any number of religions.”

This fanatical act, which results in the militants getting pelted with cinder blocks, serves as apt metaphor for what the country is looking like after two years of civil war.



Meanwhile Syrian Air Force bombs are forcing thousands to stream out of Syria’s sixth largest city.

